JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.40

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435.40 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 432.33 ($5.65), with a volume of 145535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 346.30. The stock has a market cap of £263.27 million and a P/E ratio of -81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

