JUST Price Reaches $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $104.18 million and approximately $301.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

