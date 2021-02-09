JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Tops $101.40 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and $12.43 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $101.40 or 0.00221060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 154.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00259082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00086074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00085789 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00063637 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

