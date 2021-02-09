JustLiquidity Market Cap Tops $17.19 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $108.50 or 0.00236591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $17.19 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 176.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

