K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.00

K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 426461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £190.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

