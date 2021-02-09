Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Up 6.2%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 847,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 289,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.