Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Up 6.2%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.06. 847,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 289,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

