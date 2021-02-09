Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

