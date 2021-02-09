Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Up 4.1%

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67). Approximately 147,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 557,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

