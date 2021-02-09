KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 71.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 92.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $1.07 million and $13.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

