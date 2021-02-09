Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.47. Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,501,062 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,785.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

