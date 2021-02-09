Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

