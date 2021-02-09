Karuna Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,033% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $7.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.45. 15,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,977. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $126.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $3,050,700.00. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,214 shares of company stock worth $6,149,815. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

