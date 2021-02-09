Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Up 2.1%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

