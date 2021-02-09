Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Trading Up 12.8%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s stock price was up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 395,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 132,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KZIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

