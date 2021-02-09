Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.44 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $180.54 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,156,076 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

