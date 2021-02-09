Keep4r 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,293.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $126,293.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $14.23 or 0.00030581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00231303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061957 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,449 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

