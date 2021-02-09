KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $565.56 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $20.60 million and $14.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $565.56 or 0.01217639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00245631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00085479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00069524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00092773 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063840 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.