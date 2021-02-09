Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $649.37

Shares of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $649.37 and traded as high as $759.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $749.00, with a volume of 19,747 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 741.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 649.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.07 million and a PE ratio of 19.35.

About Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

