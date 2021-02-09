Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.07

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.07 and traded as low as $113.00. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 6,044 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.07. The stock has a market cap of £200.73 million and a P/E ratio of 37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

