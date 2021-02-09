Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 129,681 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,582,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 191,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

