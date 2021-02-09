Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,334 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

