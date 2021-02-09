Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

