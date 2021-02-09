Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 11,986 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 380.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.59. 373,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,894,430. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average of $186.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

