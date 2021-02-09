Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 3.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 632,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after buying an additional 490,098 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 150,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

