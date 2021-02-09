Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

