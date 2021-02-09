Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Keyera has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

