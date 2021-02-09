Keyera (TSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$24.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.59.

KEY stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.60. 378,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,117. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

