KickToken Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $496,247.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.