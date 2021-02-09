King DAG Market Cap Hits $15.33 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $115,726.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars.

