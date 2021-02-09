Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $35,045.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00081166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00191851 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.