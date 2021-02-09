Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 619,460 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

KGC stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

