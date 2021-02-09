Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.54% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.66.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

