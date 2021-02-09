Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 27.1% Higher

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) traded up 27.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.67. 8,562,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 458% from the average session volume of 1,535,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.