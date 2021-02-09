KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $811,885.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 387,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,448. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

