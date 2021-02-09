Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 67.3% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $20,778.65 and $731.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

