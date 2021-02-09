Kludein I Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 16th

Kludein I Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:INKAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 16th. Kludein I Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kludein I Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INKAU stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Kludein I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Kludein I Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kludein I Acquisition Corp.

