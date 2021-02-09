Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.30

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and traded as high as $29.93. Komatsu shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 164,839 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

