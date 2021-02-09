Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.39. Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 546,630 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$127.10 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25.

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

