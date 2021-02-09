Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ KRNT opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -625.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.