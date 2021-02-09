Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $29.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,192.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.