KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

KPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.39. 24,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.05 million and a P/E ratio of 138.40. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

