Kropz plc (KRPZ.L) (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 29.4%

Kropz plc (KRPZ.L) (LON:KRPZ)’s share price traded down 29.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 70,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 44,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6. The company has a market cap of £16.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Kropz plc (KRPZ.L) Company Profile (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa.

