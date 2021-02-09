KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

