Kusama Trading 26.2% Higher This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $131.92 or 0.00280091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $157.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00227442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00083307 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

