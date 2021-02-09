Kuverit Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $321,028.38 and approximately $363.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

