Kyber Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $170.59 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $401.95 million and $170.59 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,275,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,768,115 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.