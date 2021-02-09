La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Insiders sold a total of 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

