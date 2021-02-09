Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.93

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $21.00. Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 101,775 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.93.

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.