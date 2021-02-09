LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.84. 4,141,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,380,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LAIX alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.