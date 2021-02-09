Lambda 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.49 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $30.49 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.40 or 0.05407907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039440 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,495,769 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

